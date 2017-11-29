- Advertisement -

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has joined Juan Mata’s Common Goal project.

The 50-year-old, who took over from Michael Platini in 2016, has pledged to donate one percent of his salary to charity.

He is the 31st member of the football industry to sign up.

Manchester United midfielder Mata was the first to donate a portion of his wage to support football projects around the world in August.

He has been followed by a host of other professionals, including Mats Hummels, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, as well as Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Ceferin said: “I firmly believe that football has the power to change the world and I was inspired by Juan Mata to join the Common Goal movement.

“It’s great to see a player leading this movement because footballers have benefitted greatly from football and this way they can give something back.”

Mata has already surpassed his original target of signing up 11 footballers by Christmas, but Ceferin has asked more players and coaches to join the movement.

He added: “I call upon everyone in the football family — players, coaches, clubs and leagues — to show they care about social responsibility and donate to causes that they believe in.”

Mata visited UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Wednesday to meet Ceferin, the head of European football, along with Common Goal co-founder Jurgen Greisbeck.

The Spain international said: “I deeply thank Aleksander for the trust he puts in Common Goal and I can only applaud his gesture and agree with his strong conviction that football can help shape a better world.

“He is the first football leader to join our cause and I truly hope that many will follow his example.”