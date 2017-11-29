- Advertisement -

English Premier League strugglers have appointed Alan Pardew as replacement as manager for the sacked Tony Pulis.

“West Bromwich Albion today confirm the appointment of Alan Pardew as the Club’s new Head Coach,” the club announced on their official website on Wednesday.

“Alan, a former Premier League manager with West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

“He will be adding his former assistant at Newcastle, John Carver, to his backroom staff at The Hawthorns.

“Alan, who was named both Premier League and LMA Manager of the Year in 2012, was at the training ground today to begin his new job which he described as an ‘exciting opportunity.’”

Pardew, 56, told the West Brom website: “I’m thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players.

“The immediate challenge will be to get the results we need to pull ourselves up the table. But I’m aware that while I’m joining one of the great, traditional clubs of English football, it is one determined to go forward in the Premier League.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to play a part in that ambition.”

Gary Megson, who took temporary charge after Pulis’ exit, has also left the club.