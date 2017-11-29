- Advertisement -

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick, has emphasised his belief that the Super Eagles can win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Pinnick first said this in Russia when Nigeria came from two goals down to defeat Argentina 4-2 in a friendly match in Krasnodar.

Speaking to a local audience of journalists in Russia the President of the NFF said Nigeria is a country of dreamers who would work for their dreams to come true.

Pinnick repeated his statement on Monday in Lagos while unveiling the promotional code for the World Cup.

But former Super Eagles defender, Waidi Akanni, said it is a dream too far for Nigeria.