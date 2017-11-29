- Advertisement -

Following their CAF Confederation Cup glory last weekend, TP Mazembe, are in trouble with the Confederation of African Football for pitch invasion.

Both finalists, Mazembe and South Africa’s SuperSport United are set to appear before CAF’s Disciplinary Committee after their fans invaded the pitch in the second leg.

The deciding encounter was staged at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday and ended in a 0-0 draw, allowing the Ravens to lift the trophy after a 2-1 aggregate score.

CAF has since released a statement that United have been fined 15,000 US Dollars whilst the new champions received a fine of 5,000 US Dollars.

- Advertisement -

“The CAF Disciplinary Board has sanctioned TP Mazeme and Supersport United for pitch invasion by supporters of the two clubs during the second leg of the final of the Total CAF Confederation Cup played on Saturday, 25 November 2017 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria,” said CAF.

“In pursuant to Articles 83 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code, Supersport has been fined 15,000 US Dollars for the security flaw in the organization of the match.

“The South African club has also been cautioned against a repeat of such incident, or risk playing their games behind closed doors.

“On the part of TP Mazembe, they were imposed with a fine of 5,000 US Dollars for the behaviour of their fans, which is a violation of Articles 82 and 83 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

“Mazembe retained the title won last year 2-1 on aggregate after a holding Supersport to a barren draw in the return leg.”