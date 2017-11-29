- Advertisement -

Laurent Koscielny says that a new-found team spirit has helped Arsenal rediscover their confidence and helped push them back into top-four contention.

When Arsene Wenger has played Nacho Monreal alongside Shkodran Mustafi and Koscielny this season, as he did in the 1-0 win at Burnley, Arsenal have kept five clean sheets.

While Koscielny feels Arsenal’s improved defensive displays are as much down to the team ethic as the defence alone, he says it is vital they keep the momentum going against Huddersfield on Wednesday evening.

He told Sky Sports: “Nacho, Shkodran and I know each other well on the pitch and off it but I think it’s not just about us it’s about the team.

“Everyone must be prepared to work hard, to switch quickly from attack to defence, to play as a team. When we do that, then it is easier for defenders to defend.

“Against Burnley, we did not put pressure on their centre-backs in the first half and they could play long balls. In the second half we changed that, pressed higher up the pitch, and that made it easier for us to play our game.

“The game at Burnley was important because they were around us in the table, they’ve just conceded two goals at home. It’s always a difficult game at Turf Moor.

“You always have more confidence when you have some wins and I think the last two games were important for us and have given us more confidence.

“We won the north London derby which is important for the club and the fans and the result against Burnley was good for us last weekend.

“Now we must focus on the Huddersfield game, we cannot look any further ahead, and we need to keep working hard and prepare for another difficult opponent. The mentality is important.”