Lobi Stars striker Anthony Okpotu was the biggest winner at this year’s League Bloggers Awards (LBA) after he clinched the NPFL Player of the Season as well as the Top Scorer Awards.
Okpotu netted 19 goals last season to finish as Goal King of the top Nigeria league.
He beat Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United) and Stephen Odey (MFM FC) to the prestigious Player of the Year Award.
Other winners at the LBA Awards included Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa as NPFL National Player, champions Plateau United Team of the Year, while Sikiru Olatunbosun’s super strike for MFM FC against Enugu Rangers was voted NPFL Goal of the Season.
The Winners
Best New Player
Peter Eneji (Plateau United)
Best Foreign Player
Giscard Tchato (MFM FC)
Best Goalkeeper
Suraj Ayeleso (Nasarawa United)
Best Defender
Daniel Itodo (Plateau United)
Best Midfielder
Ikechukwu Ibenegbu (Enyimba)
Best striker
Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars)
Club of The Year
Plateau United
Coach of the Year
Kennedy Boboye (Plateau United)
Goal of The Season
Sikiru Olatunbosun (MFM FC)
NPFL Player of the Season
Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars)
Women’s Player of the Season
Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo)
NNL Player of the Year
Michael Ohanu (Kwara United)
NPFL National Team Player
Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC Ifeanyiubah)
Special Recognition Award
Eunisell – Rivers United shirt sponsors