- Advertisement -

Lobi Stars striker Anthony Okpotu was the biggest winner at this year’s League Bloggers Awards (LBA) after he clinched the NPFL Player of the Season as well as the Top Scorer Awards.

Okpotu netted 19 goals last season to finish as Goal King of the top Nigeria league.

He beat Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United) and Stephen Odey (MFM FC) to the prestigious Player of the Year Award.

Other winners at the LBA Awards included Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa as NPFL National Player, champions Plateau United Team of the Year, while Sikiru Olatunbosun’s super strike for MFM FC against Enugu Rangers was voted NPFL Goal of the Season.

The Winners

Best New Player

Peter Eneji (Plateau United)

Best Foreign Player

- Advertisement -

Giscard Tchato (MFM FC)

Best Goalkeeper

Suraj Ayeleso (Nasarawa United)

Best Defender

Daniel Itodo (Plateau United)

Best Midfielder

Ikechukwu Ibenegbu (Enyimba)

Best striker

Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars)

Club of The Year

Plateau United

Coach of the Year

Kennedy Boboye (Plateau United)

Goal of The Season

Sikiru Olatunbosun (MFM FC)

NPFL Player of the Season

Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars)

Women’s Player of the Season

Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo)

NNL Player of the Year

Michael Ohanu (Kwara United)

NPFL National Team Player

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC Ifeanyiubah)

Special Recognition Award

Eunisell – Rivers United shirt sponsors