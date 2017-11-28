- Advertisement -

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has revealed that the NFF rewarded Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr with a two-year deal for his impressive work with the team since he took charge in 2016.

Rohr signed a two-year deal with the NFF in August 2016 but the German was handed a new two-year deal six months to the end of the current contract.

“We have decided to confront head-on any possible area of conflict or controversy, and fully resolve each and every possible friction point well ahead of the competition,” Pinnick was quoted in a media statement released by the Nigerian Football Federation on Tuesday.



“After signing the agreement on payment to the team from expected FIFA income, the next stage was to take care of the Technical Adviser. He has done very well and does not need to go into the World Cup uncertain of his future.”

Rohr helped the Super Eagles qualify for their sixth FIFA World Cup with an unbeaten record in the qualifiers, ammassing a total of 14 points from six games in a group that had Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia.

Since Rohr took charge of the Super Eagles, he has recorded seven wins, four draws and one defeat.