Swansea City manager Paul Clement has backed striker Wilfried Bony to ‘start scoring goals’ for the club.

The Cote d’Ivoire international has yet to open his goalscoring account since his return to South Wales, from Manchester City.

The ex-Vitesse striker has battled with fitness so far this term, thus, making just seven appearances in all competitions for the Liberty Stadium outfit.

However, the Swans gaffer believes that Bony – who played all 90 minutes against Bournemouth last weekend – will discover his touch in front of goal sooner rather than later.

“He did really well. He led the line well and gave the team a real focal point,” Clement told club website.

“He scored what in my opinion was a good goal and if he continues to play like that, he will soon start scoring goals.

“I think Wilfried was a leader and a very important player when he was here previously,” he added.

“Since he came back, he has had to focus a lot on getting himself fit because he has picked up a couple of injuries.

“Hopefully now he is in a better place. He has got a really good 90 minutes under his belt and that will give him confidence.

“Let’s see if he can cope with two more games this week. I hope he can and I think he will.”

Bony will be aiming to open his goal account when Swansea trades tackles with Victor Moses’ Chelsea in Wednesday’s English Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge.