Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says it’s “absurd” technology has still not been implemented in Spanish football after match officials failed to spot that Lionel Messi’s shot had crossed the line against Valencia on Sunday.

Jordi Alba’s late equaliser eventually earned Barca a draw at Mestalla, keeping both teams’ unbeaten records intact, but things could have been different if Messi’s first-half strike had counted.

Valverde refused to complain too much about the decision after the game, pointing out Barca had benefitted from a similar situation against Malaga when the ball had gone out of play in the build-up to Gerard Deulofeu’s goal.

However, speaking before Wednesday’s Copa del Rey game against Real Murcia, he was much more critical of the failings which led to the goal not being awarded by referee Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva.

“What is absurd is that people in the top row of the stadium can see that the ball is in and those below them can’t,” he said in a news conference.

“From the assistant’s view, he couldn’t see it. I couldn’t, either. But from the moment I saw what happened, I knew it was in because of how Leo celebrated, how the goalkeeper had his head down… [Martin] Montoya went to get the ball to take it back to the middle of the pitch.

“It’s crazy that in such an important game, and at an important moment, the referee doesn’t see it when there are 40,000 people that knew it was a goal. Every year there’s an episode like this. Last season it happened to Barca at Real Betis.”

The most frustrating thing for Valverde is that there’s an obvious solution to the problem.

“Goal-line technology has to be introduced, of course,” he added. “With the technology we have in our hands and what is used in other sports and other leagues, it’s absurd that it doesn’t exist here.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that video assistant referees [VAR] will be introduced gradually next season, which will ease the burden on match officials, although there are no immediate plans to implement goal-line technology.

Valverde was keen not to proportion too much blame to officials, though, acknowledging that they have a difficult job.

“They make mistakes but the level of refereeing in Spain is good,” he said. “We always want decisions to go in our favour but I don’t question the level of refereeing. It’s tough.”

Valverde was responding to comments made earlier on Tuesday by the head of the Spanish football federation’s referee committee, Sanchez Arminio, who also spoke in support of the embattled referee.

“Referees make mistakes and that has to be accepted,” Arminio said. “The Messi goal was seen clearly on television, but it’s very difficult to see it on the pitch. Iglesias Villanueva’s refereeing was very good, it was just that one moment. And if he says that he didn’t see it, then it doesn’t matter.

“It’s not easy for people to understand that what’s seen on the television is not always the same on the pitch. I have spoken with him and I know what he is going through. It isn’t fair that he is being treated the way he is.

Barca return to action on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey tie with Real Murcia. With a 3-0 lead from the first leg, Valverde has given eight first-team players the night off, including Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez.

“We’ve got a lead so some players will have a rest, but the idea is still the same,” the coach said. “We want to play well, go through and re-enforce our ideas.

“Several of the B team lads have been training with us. We have to keep the rules in mind, which means we have to have seven first-team players on the pitch, but we’re thinking of using B team players.”