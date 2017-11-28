- Advertisement -

Huddersfield boss David Wagner says he is looking forward to pitting his managerial wits against “living legend” Arsene Wenger.

Huddersfield travel to London to face Arsenal on Wednesday night, and Wagner is hoping his side can defy the odds by getting something from the clash at the Emirates.

“It looks like the chances we have (to beat Arsenal) are not the highest, but when the game starts this doesn’t count. It’s Arsenal away, a very tough team,” Wagner said.

“Arsene Wenger is a legend who gave football so much and it’s exciting to meet him and his team.

“I meet him (Wenger) for the first time tomorrow, he is a manager legend, a living legend and it’s exciting, he has done a lot for football in this country. We are very excited about this challenge and will try everything to perform and hopefully get some points.

“You have to be on your best defensively to keep them away from your goal, and not give too many chances because they are usually clinical.

“But you have to be focused on yourself, and try to create something because if you are able to create something this is another chance to keep them away from your goal.

“I have no concerns about our fitness and ability to deliver three games in a week.

“We can take a lot of positives from the game (against Man City).

“I think apart from the Bournemouth game we got what we deserved in our away performances. It is important to collect points away from home if you can.

“We have to be focused on Arsenal and our focus is totally on our performance.

Wagner also revealed that Rajiv van La Parra has apologised to him, and his team-mates, for being sent off for pushing Leroy Sane following Huddersfield’s 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City.

He added: “I had a serious conversation with him yesterday before training and it was an easy conversation.

“He totally understood and apologised in font of the players for what he has done and now I can leave this behind us. Take a fine, accept a fine and we carry on.”