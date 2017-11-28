- Advertisement -

Pep Guardiola did not rule out another busy summer for Manchester City in the transfer market when asked about the future of defender Eliaquim Mangala.

Guardiola has completely overhauled his squad since succeeding Manuel Pellegrini in the summer of 2016, successfully developing City into a dominant force in both the Premier League and in Europe in the process.

But Mangala has yet to start a league game under Guardiola and the City boss said the club will conduct another thorough review in the summer which could result in any unhappy players moving on.

“He is our player and he is going to stay here,” Guardiola confirmed. “In the future, in the winter break and in the summertime we are going to rescale absolutely everything.

“Not just with Mangala, for everybody. The club is going to ask them if they are happy or if they are not; if they are comfortable in the position they had in the past, playing or not playing? They have to decide.

“The future will be like this. We always want players who want to stay here.”

Despite Mangala’s limited playing time, he has impressed Guardiola with his team-first attitude in training.

After spending last season on loan at Valencia, Mangala is a year behind many of his team-mates who have had a further season to adapt to Guardiola’s style of play but the 26-year-old has worked hard to gain his trust.

“Some players say ‘why do I have to do that?’ but I never felt that feeling from Mangala,” Guardiola said. “He is always asking and trying to do what we have to do in that position in central defence to improve our game.”

Guardiola went to explain that the selfless attitude of some of the veteran players on the periphery of his squad has been integral to City’s blistering form so far this season.

“Mangala is a player with a lot of experience who played at a high level in Porto, last season in Valencia, now here and with the national team in France,” Guardiola said.

“I am really impressed about his behaviour in the training sessions. He hasn’t played regularly until now and he has always accepted it.

“When that happened he kept his head down. For a manager, for a club and for the environment in the squad that is so important.

“Of course he has his specific qualities. In the Premier League that is important sometimes. So we are going to use him when we believe we need him.”