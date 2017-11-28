- Advertisement -

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has all but agreed to join Enyimba on a season-long deal after his contract with FC Ifeanyiubah ran out, but the move has been held back by the terms of his exit should he before the end of the deal move abroad.

Israeli and South African clubs are interested in signing the goalkeeper, but before then he will join up with Enyimba

“He is all but set to join Enyimba,” an official disclosed,

“What has held up the transfer are really the terms surrounding his expected exit overseas – how much percentage will Enyimba get from such a move, among other things.”

Ezenwa was widely criticised for a less than impressive showing in a final World Cup qualifier in Algeria earlier this month.

It was a performance that again threw open the doors for the other goalkeepers in the national team frame to slug it out for places on the final squad to Russia 2018.

It was further understood that Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has made it very clear to Ezenwa he has to be back with a club for him to make the final cut to the World Cup.