- Advertisement -

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has insisted that Riyad Mahrez must show more consistency in his game.

The 26-year-old was replaced by Ben Chilwell in the 70th minute due to his inability to ‘touch more balls’ after the restart as the Foxes settled for a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Although the Sarcelles-born player who has scored two times in 13 Premier League outings this campaign was unhappy with his substitution, Puel debunked talks of any rift. And he has tasked the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year to give steady impressive displays.

“We spoke at training – it is not a problem,” Puel told Sky Sports.

“Riyad was a little frustrated in the second half without the possibility to touch more balls. That is a good thing, when a player is not happy.

“But now it is important to help him to have more consistency [during] the game because he is a valuable player for us.

- Advertisement -

“If he can show this game after game it will be fantastic for him and for the squad. I’m sure he will show his quality for the next game.”

The King Stadium outfit chase their fourth win of the season when they host Tottenham Hotspur in Tuesday’s English Premier League encounter and the former Southampton manager is anticipating a tough test against fifth-placed Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

“They are a great team. We are playing against a strong team with good character and great quality. In every position, they have great players,” he continued.

“We must try to play our own game and it will be good to see our progress under pressure against a good opponent. It’s a good challenge for us.”

Leicester City are placed 13th in the English top-flight log with 14 points from 13 games.