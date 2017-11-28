- Advertisement -

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that other Premier League clubs will only continue to play catch-up as long as Manchester City continue to play the way they are currently playing.

City remain unbeaten and are top in the league table on 37 points after 13 games, winning their last 11.

Liverpool, who were forced to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday, are sixth on 23 points.

Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference ahead of Liverpool’s away clash against Stoke City on Wednesday, Klopp however said he is not focusing on what City do.

“I saw the game against Huddersfield, It was deserved that City won,” Klopp said.

“As long as City keep winning then no-one else has a chance.

“I don’t care about this at the moment.”

Klopp revealed that Emre Can will be available for selection while Dejan Lovren is touch and go.

“Lovren will be close. It’s not a big thing, there’s still a bit of swelling. He will try to run in a few minutes.

“Emre Can is back in the squad for sure.”

The former Borussia Dortmund gaffer gave the reasons why Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino did not start against Chelsea.

“We don’t rest, we use other players. That (rest) was not the reason against Chelsea, we wanted to have fresh legs. I thought it worked quite well.”

And on the positive impact Liverpool fans can have on their players, Klopp said:“They can make all the difference. I’m pretty sure that at Anfield, we are 3-0 up, it (Sevilla) wouldn’t have happened.

“Football only works when we all work together. You feel it. You can imagine, it’s the difference. That’s how it is for us.

“We can perform better when the atmosphere is there.”