- Advertisement -

Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba International Football Club have suspended striker Christian Obiozor indefinitely and without pay until further notice.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the notice of suspension was contained in a statement on the Aba-based club’s official website on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

“The decision to suspend the player is in light of his gross indiscipline and violation of the club’s code of conduct, which has seen him fail to report to the team’s pre-season camp in Ado-Ekiti.

“The suspension takes effect immediately,” the statement said.

It also said that a notice of the suspension has been submitted to the League Management Company (LMC).

NAN also reports that the 2017/2018 NPFL season has been slated to kick off on Jan. 14 and end on Sept. 30.