Manager Arsene Wenger says it is far too early to say second place behind Manchester City is the best finish Arsenal can achieve this season.

Pep Guardiola’s City squad have won 12 and drawn one of their first 13 Premier League games this season to pull eight points clear of second-placed Manchester United.

Arsenal are fourth, 12 points behind the leaders, but Wenger does not think City’s rivals are already playing for second.

“It is too early to say that,” said the Gunners boss.

“I feel that every team has its vulnerabilities, even Man City.

“They had a good start, but it is too early. We are in November, you win the championship in May.

“At the moment we are far apart. The only way we can keep alive is for us to win the games, and that is why the next game is so important for us.”

That next game for Arsenal is at home to Huddersfield on Wednesday and Wenger is expecting a tough test from a team who pushed Man City all the way on Sunday, before conceding late to lose 2-1.

Wenger said: “It is a massive game for me.

“I’ve watched that game against City – they didn’t deserve to lose that game.

“This team has come out from hell. They have to play 46 games in the Championship, you need to be ready for a fight.

“All the teams that come up, especially in the first season, they have that fighting spirit that makes them dangerous for anyone in the Premier League.”

Arsenal have now won 11 Premier League home games in a row, the club’s best run since 2005, and Wenger thinks that record is built on the foundation of a solid defence.

He said: “We have been a bit more patient and better defensively as well, more secure defensively, which can make the difference in the second-half.

“You build belief and ` the history of the team at home.

“We believe we can turn things round no matter what happens. Certainly, the home support makes a difference.”