World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia have appointed 2016 Copa America winner Juan Antonio Pizzi as head coach of the national team.

Pizzi led Chile to South America’s continental championship last year — the first in their history — but resigned in October after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) announced the signing on Tuesday just a week after dismissing Pizzi’s fellow Argentine boss Edgardo Bauza, who had spent just two months in the job.

The former Barcelona striker met with SAFF president Adel bin Mohammed Ezzat in Tokyo to seal the deal after Saudi club Al Hilal lost the final of the 2017 AFC Champions League to Urawa Reds of Japan.

“We wanted Pizzi because of his achievements in the past and his ambitions for the future,” Ezzat said in a statement. “We will do all we can to support him during preparations for the World Cup.”

Pizzi, who will represent the country at the 2018 draw to be held in Moscow on Dec. 1, is Saudi Arabia’s third coach this year.

Bert van Marwijk was released in September just days after securing Saudi Arabia’s first World Cup appearance since Germany 2006.

Bauza came in to prepare the team for the World Cup but was fired after losing three of five November friendly games at the hands of Portugal, Bulgaria and Ghana.

Details of Pizzi’s contract have yet to be released but it is reportedly expected to encompass the next Asian Cup which will be held in January 2019.