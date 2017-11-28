- Advertisement -

Nigerian striker Isaac Success is set to resume training with Watford in the first week of December.

The 21-year-old Super Eagles attacker has been sidelined with a knee injury for the last two months and is set to miss tonight’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

“Maybe Success looks like the next few weeks. The others we have big doubts about,” coach Marco Silva was quoted by the Hertfordshire Mercury in regards to the Hornets’ injured player.

Meanwhile, Success will resume full training with his Premier League club in the first week of December.

The forward is undergoing individual training with the club’s physiotherapists ahead of his return to action with the main squad.