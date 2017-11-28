- Advertisement -

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has branded Watford an ‘unusual’ team ahead of tonight’s clash.

Mourinho thinks the in-form Hornets have built a very strong squad and are even more dangerous than when they defeated United 3-1 at Vicarage Road last season.

Watford have made a good start to the season under highly rated boss Marco Silva and lie eighth after Saturday’s convincing 3-0 win at Newcastle.

United are second, eight points behind leaders Manchester City, and Mourinho is hoping not to endure another rough night in Hertfordshire.

“Against Watford [last year] I was very upset with Watford’s first goal,” said Mourinho. “After some guy sent (Anthony) Martial to the hospital and the referee let it go.

“That is the reason why I was very, very upset at Watford.

“I think Watford made progress [since last season].

“They have an unusual squad for a mid-table team.

“They have a squad full of very good players, who are not normal to be in these mid-table teams, they have a good coach.

“They have improved a lot from last season too.”

The game will bring Mourinho up against fellow Portuguese boss Silva, who has spoken about the respect between the duo.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to stay a little bit more with him,” said Silva on Monday.

“Very good game for us against a big team – a tough game, sure. Before the match we will chat a little bit and after, it is Watford v Man United.

“It’s a very good relationship and he’s a very good person

“For Portugal, he has been a very important coach, but tomorrow it is one against the other and of course I want to win.”