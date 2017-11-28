- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has submitted his 2018 FIFA World Cup programme to the to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Chairman of NFF Technical Committee, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, confirmed that the Franco-German coach has submitted his programme to the federation.

Yusuf said the Technical Committee will consider in detail Rohr’s proposal and make recommendations to the NFF board for ratification.

“I can confirm that Rohr has submitted his programmes. The Technical Committee will look at it and table our findings to the board. NFF will make the details of the programme public as soon as it is approved,” he said.

Rohr is currently in Europe keeping tabs on some of the Nigerian players he plans to use for the global showpiece.

The Super Eagles will hope to go beyond the second round at the tournament.

Rohr will know his opponents when FIFA will conduct the World Cup draw on December 1 at the Kremlin Palace, Moscow.