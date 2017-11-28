- Advertisement -

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw, Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo says they are ready to face any team in the global showpiece.

The Super Eagles became the first nation from Africa to book a spot at the global showpiece and the Yatai Changchun striker is ready for any team.

The draw will be staged at the Kremlin Palace on December 1 and coach Gernot Rohr has also submitted his plan for the tournament to the Nigerian Football Federation.

He said even if they meet the current world champions, Germany, they will find a plan to confront them as they are willing to raise the country’s flag.

“We are not afraid to face any team in the group stage because we believe in ourselves and have resolved to do well at the World Cup and are confident that we can overcome all challenges that come our way,” he said.

“If the draw puts us in the same group with Germany, we would confront them with the strength of our might.

“If it is Brazil, we would also face them squarely because at the World Cup, it is all about great team work and determination, and I believe we have both.”