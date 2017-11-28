- Advertisement -

Rivers United are closing in on Enugu Rangers midfielder Godwin Aguda.

Aguda is understood to have held talks with ‘The Pride of Rivers’ hierarchy and has equally agreed personal terms with them.

“We would be delighted to have him play for us,” an official of Rivers United said.

“He was here (in Port Harcourt) few days ago, specifically on Monday and our discussion was fruitful.

“We are hoping transfer talks with his club. Rangers, as regards his release, goes well.”

If his potential move goes through, Aguda will become the last of the dreaded Rangers’ CANE, (Clement, Aguda, Nwobodo, Egbuchulam) which terrorised domestic league foes in 2015/2016 NPFL, leading to the Flying Antelopes capturing the league title that season after 32 years of trophy drought.