Rivers United have taken a bold step to recover the sum of $150,000 from Esperance being outstanding balance of Emem Eduok’s transfer fee which the Tunisian side have not paid up since 2015.

Eduok, a former Nigeria U20 international, was transferred to Esperance in 2015 for a fee of $250,000.

It was gathered that Esperance made a down payment of $100,000 then, promising to pay the $150,000 later, a promise they have failed to fulfill till date.

Apparently frustrated by Esperance’s breach of agreement and trust, Rivers United have now contacted a FIFA sports lawyer to help recover the money.

“We have taken a decision on that, which is taking a legal approach to ensure that Esperance paid up”, Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma said.

“We’ve contacted an agent, a sports lawyer who is handling that.”

Eduok signed for Esperance in 2015. He was later transferred to Turkish side Kasimpasa in 2016.