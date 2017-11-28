- Advertisement -

Enugu Rangers have made a three million bid for Katsina United striker Chinedu Udechukwu.

“Rangers new GM, Davidson Owumi, has offered to pay Katsina United three million Naira for Udechukwu,” a source said

“But it is left to be seen whether Katsina United will accept this offer.”

Big striker Udechukwu, who scored 11 goals in the NPFL last season, still has two years left on his contract, but he has insisted on quitting ‘The Changi Boys’.

He was earlier reported to have signed the dotted lines with Rivers United, but he is now training with Rangers in Enugu.

Katsina United are also on the verge of losing another striker, Martins Usule, to Rivers United.