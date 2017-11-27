PSG captain Thiago Silva suggested coach Unai Emery could alternate penalty duty between Neymar and Edinson Cavani after the win at Monaco, adding that Neymar “has a heart of gold.”
Neymar struck from the spot after Cavani had opened the scoring in the 2-1 win.
Cavani had previously been PSG’s penalty taker of choice but, after Neymar asked to take one in the 2-0 home win over Lyon in September, the new pecking order has been unclear.
Asked about it by journalists, Thiago Silva replied: “Ask the coach. Today it was Neymar, but maybe he gives it to Edinson in our next match.
“He [Neymar] has a heart of gold, you cannot begin to imagine. If he had already scored, perhaps he would have left it for Edi — maybe even Kylian [Mbappe] because he struggled to score.”
Speaking before the match, Emery was asked about the issue of the chosen penalty taker and said: “These are internal matters and they will stay that way — I have spoken with the players and I explained my decision.”
Silva said he had teased former Monaco star Mbappe about his failure to get on the scoresheet against his old club.
“I spoke with him in the dressing room and I told him that perhaps he thought he was still playing for Monaco,” he joked.
“I think the Monaco goal even took a deflection off him…
“Unfortunately, Kylian did not score against Monaco but I think he has had a great start to the season — I hope that he will continue like that, Edinson and Neymar too.”
Marquinhos also said Mbappe had been the subject of a few jokes from his teammates after the game.
But he added: “I will not tell you what was said. You get evenings like that. Most importantly, we are going home with the victory.
“We know he wanted to score, it was a special match for him and the team too, but everything is collective and the win was the most important thing.”