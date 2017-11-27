- Advertisement -

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has announced that the coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr, ‎has been handed a new two-year deal.

Pinnick made this known at the launching ceremony of short code *1945# for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup in Lagos on Monday.

With the short code, 25 fans will win World Cup slots on a monthly basis from January 2018.

Rohr signed a two-year deal in 2015 when he took charge of the team and his new deal with the NFF will run until 2019.

- Advertisement -

Pinnick also revealed that Rohr has been paid his outstanding salaries up until December during his speech.

Pinnick also revealed that a new Super Falcons’ coach will be named in the next ten days.

“We are sorry that the Falcoms have been neglected and have not been getting the attetion needed, but I can assure you that all that will change they will get same attention & benefits as the Super Eagles,” Pinnick said during his speech.