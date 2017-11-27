- Advertisement -

Chelsea star Victor Moses leads 10 other top African stars on the latest short list of nominees for the 2017 CAF Player of the Year Award.

CAF announced the other nominees as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon/Borussia Dortmund), Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool), Naby Keita (Guinea/RB Liepzig), Sadio Mane (Senegal/Liverpool) and Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon/FC Porto).

Others are Balde Keita (Senegal/Monaco), Karim Al Ahmadi (Morocco/Feyenoord), Yacine Brahimi (Algeria/Fc Porto), Denis Onyango (Uganda/Mamelodi Sundowns) and Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso/Lyon).

There is now also a short list of 10 for the Player of the Year (Based in Africa).

National team coaches or technical directors and 10 members of the Independent media and TV Consultants group will now vote for the best player as well as national team captains.

The awards gala is on January 4 in Accra, Ghana.