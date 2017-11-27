- Advertisement -

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr and Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala have been nominated for the CAF Coach of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year, respectively.

Rohr, 64, guided Nigeria to a sixth World Cup after they went unbeaten in a tough qualifying group that had Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia.

He is up against the likes of Hector Cuper, who also qualified Egypt to next year’s World Cup after they were beaten in the AFCON 2017 final by Cameroon, and Hugo Broos, who led the Indomitable Lions to AFCON glory in Gabon.

China-based Oshoala has been nominated for a third CAF Women’s Player of the Year.

She won the Chinese Super League and emerged top scorer.

The Nigeria U20 women’s team, the Falconets, have also been nominated for the Women’s National Team of the Year.