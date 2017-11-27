- Advertisement -

Mauricio Pellegrino is convinced his Southampton side can be the first team this season to beat Manchester City after seeing Huddersfield go agonisingly close.

Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring side have produced some sensational performances so far this season, winning 12 and drawing once to open up an eight-point gap in the Premier League over second-placed rivals Manchester United.

City, however, needed a fortuitous winner from Raheem Sterling to scrape past the Terriers on Sunday afternoon and Pellegrino believes that game shows it is possible to take points off them.

“Nobody is unbeatable in football and in sport,” manager Pellegrino said ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to the Etihad Stadium.

“Every single team has got problems, because yesterday Huddersfield were really close to getting something.

“We have to be on the top if we want to have any chance.

“Hopefully it could be a nice day for us.”

Saints travel to the north-west on the back of Sunday’s morale-boosting 4-1 victory over struggling Everton at St Mary’s.

That result brought to an end a three-game winless run which included a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Burnley and a comprehensive 3-0 loss at Liverpool.

“We’ll play against one of the best sides in the Premier League, it will be really tough for us and we will need to be 100 per cent with our performance and our attitude if we want to have any chance,” the 46-year-old Argentine added.

“It’s incredible how they can sustain their performance every single game, playing mostly with the same players.

“To be in the top team the first thing that you need is to create a mentality to try and to do it and I think now they are in an amazing moment.”