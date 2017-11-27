- Advertisement -

Ligue 1 side, Monaco, has appointed Michael Emenalo as sporting director.

The 52-year-old Nigerian takes up the new post three weeks after quitting from the same role at Chelsea.

Emenalo and Chelsea publicly claimed he wanted to spend more time with his family after 10 years at Stamford Bridge.

Emenalo was tipped to join Monaco and his move has now been confirmed.

- Advertisement -

“This is a wonderful opportunity for me in a high-quality project,” he said.

“AS Monaco has shown great progress for several seasons and I am convinced that the future will be just as ambitious.

“Vadim Vasilyev’s willingness to see me join AS Monaco was decisive and for me, the choice was natural after my decision to leave Chelsea.”