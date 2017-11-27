- Advertisement -

Ex-international, Adokiye Amiesimaka, said on Monday that defeating Argentina in a friendly was not enough to elevate the position of the Super Eagles in FIFA’s monthly ranking.

Mr. Amiesimaka told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the Super Eagles should rather strive to be more consistent in their performances.

The Super Eagles were ranked 50th world best in the latest FIFA rating despite beating Argentina in a friendly match few days ago.

Nigeria also slipped from fifth to eight position in Africa.

“Beating Argentina is such a big deal that we expect suddenly to be number two or number one. Even if we were to rank ourselves and we want to be true to ourselves and we want to be honest,” Mr. Amiesimaka said.

“We know that we are really nowhere, the potential has always being there, but in terms of quality, and we are not there yet.

“Most of our players are trained and groomed for us by foreigners and foreign clubs.

“Football in Nigeria is still in its infancy. So, if FIFA ranks us 50 or 60 or even 100, I won’t be surprised, we should tell ourselves the truth we are not there yet.

“Potential yes, but you know, potential is one stage, realisation of potential is another. We have not taken the needful steps to realise our full potential.’’

NAN reports that Nigerians were outraged when Super Eagles dropped from the 45th to the 50th position in FIFA’s November ranking of national football teams.