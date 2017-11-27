- Advertisement -

David Moyes insists his focus will be on claiming a West Ham win when he returns to Goodison Park four-and-a-half years after leaving as Everton boss.

Moyes is still looking for his opening victory for the Hammers since replacing Slaven Bilic, but will be buoyed by an encouraging 1-1 draw in his first home game against Leicester on Friday.

The 54-year-old Scot is now preparing for an emotional visit on Wednesday back to the club he managed between 2002 and 2013.

“It’s really important we get three points at Everton, so there is no room for sentiment,” Moyes said in Monday’s press conference.

“I want a clean sheet and a win when I go back to Goodison, I’ll always look out for Everton and hope they do well, but my focus now is on West Ham only.”