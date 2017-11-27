- Advertisement -

Harry Kane insists England are not running scared of anyone ahead of this week’s World Cup draw in Russia.

The groups for next summer’s tournament will be decided at the Kremlin on Friday, with England among the second seeds.

But Kane sees no reason for the England to worry about the identity of their opponents.

“I’m not one to really think about trying to avoid teams,” the striker told FIFA.com. “If you want to win a big tournament, you’re going to have to play the best teams sooner or later.

“We’re positive, but we’re not getting too ahead of ourselves. We know we’ve still got a lot of work to do and we’ve got some great friendly games coming up between now and the finals.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a great feeling to qualify. It’ll be my first World Cup, I’m really excited about that, so it’s just about focusing on the games ahead and looking forward to the finals.”

Kane has scored seven of his 12 international goals since Gareth Southgate took charge of the side one game into the 2018 qualifying campaign and is considered favourite to captain the side in Russia.

He offered a firm endorsement of the former Middlesbrough boss’ work since taking the job and praised the style of play he is trying to instil.

“Gareth’s great, I worked with him at the Under-21s as well, so we have a good understanding,” Kane said.

“He’s brave – he tries to press, plays attacking football. I think he’s done really well since he’s come into the job.

“The players are getting behind him now and he’s starting to impress his philosophy on to us.”