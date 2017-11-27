- Advertisement -

Pep Guardiola can take Manchester City close to an invincible season, according to former City striker Shaun Goater.

City have made a blistering start to the Premier League campaign and have won 12 out of their 13 games, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Everton in August.

Guardiola’s side fought back from a goal down against Huddersfield on Sunday to maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the league.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola dismissed City’s chances of going through the season unbeaten, but Goater believes his former team have the ability to go close to an invincible league campaign.

Goater told Sky Sports: “I think in the way that Pep Guardiola has the team play, they’ll certainly go a long way. Perhaps, the odd game City may lose, but I can see them going a long way to getting very close to being that invincible team.

- Advertisement -

“City are just phenomenal. The way they attack and defend, all on the front foot. They’re in team’s faces, the creativity the team has, City just tick all the boxes.”

Raheem Sterling scored his eighth league goal of the season in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield and Goater believes the England international is thriving under Guardiola.

“It’s a huge testament to Pep Guardiola,” said Goater. “Raheem Sterling was getting a bit of stick last season because he was indifferent in his form and I think it was just his understanding of what Pep Guardiola was looking for and he was looking for a player that was interchangeable.

“The most important thing is that he is a player that Pep sees as starting in his top eleven.”