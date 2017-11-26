- Advertisement -

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is expected to arrive in Russia on Wednesday for the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw.

The draw for the World Cup will be held on Friday in Moscow and Rohr, according to Super Eagles Media Officer Toyin Ibitoye, will leave France for Russia on Wednesday to be part of the ceremony that will reveal the teams Nigeria will face in the first round of the World Cup next year.

Ibitoye also said that the former OG Nice of France manager will also take part in a FIFA seminar.

“The coach must definitely be in Russia for the World Cup draw,” Ibitoye said.

“He is expected to travel from France to Russia on Wednesday because there is a seminar on Thursday which he will also attend.”

The seminar is to help the coaches and managers know how to conduct themselves and other footballer related information they need to know before the World Cup.

Nigeria claimed 14 points from six World Cup qualifying group games to bag their sixth ticket for the global tournament.