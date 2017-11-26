- Advertisement -

Manchester United’s win against Brighton was not pretty but Victor Lindelof believes it was an important show of strength at the start of a crunch week.

Jose Mourinho’s second-placed side began the weekend eight points behind runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City, so needed to keep pace when Albion arrived at Old Trafford.

Chris Hughton’s side threatened to cause an upset on their first visit to United since 1993, but the hosts secured a narrow 1-0 win after Ashley Young’s strike went in off Lewis Dunk.

United were far from their best but Lindelof knows eking out victory was important ahead of the upcoming trips to Watford and Arsenal.

“It was a tough game,” the Sweden international said. “We got the three points and that is the most important thing. We didn’t play our best game today but we got the win and that shows strength.

“We tried to do our best out there, we tried to play our game but it didn’t work out so good today but we still got the win and that is the most important thing.”

Lindelof has struggled since his summer move from Benfica, but the defender was one of few United players to impress on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was named man of the match and his crunching second-half tackle on Anthony Knockaert brought the biggest cheer before the goal.

“I think it was a good challenge,” Lindelof said, smiling. “It was a 50-50 ball and I just thought ‘I have to win this ball’ and I did.”