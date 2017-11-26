- Advertisement -

David Wagner said he had no complaints over any of the refereeing decisions after Huddersfield were beaten 2-1 at home by Manchester City on Sunday.

The Terriers had looked set to cause a shock when Christopher Schindler’s header deflected in off Nicolas Otamendi in first-half stoppage-time.

However, City fought back in the second half and preserved their Premier League unbeaten run thanks to a penalty from Sergio Aguero and a late strike from Raheem Sterling.

Huddersfield players protested the award of the penalty for a foul on Sterling, but Wagner told Sky Sports: “The referee has done his job. It was a fair game, nothing where I have something to complain about. Some decisions from our point of view are maybe not right, and some from City’s view are not right I think.

“We have shown a good defence, shape, mindset, we looked very solid and focused and concentrated. Unfortunately a team like Man City can punish you if you don’t do this in every second.”

There was some fortune about City’s winner as the ball rebounded off Sterling and looped into the far corner of the goal.

But Wagner said: “Defeat is defeat. I think like always we have to be focused on our performance and that was good today, the players left everything on the pitch.

“They have shown passion, desire and emotion and I think we kept them as much as we can away from our goal, even though as everybody has seen they are a top-class side and created chances.

“We were a little unlucky because we conceded the penalty very early after half-time and the second goal was a bit unlucky, but you have to have the tight situations in your favour if you want to be successful against a team like Man City.

“Performance good, result not good, but as before all the other games when we played against big guns, we said we cannot ask or expect a result, what we can expect is to give everything and perform and we have done this. Unfortunately not the right result, we have another opportunity on Wednesday.”