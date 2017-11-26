- Advertisement -

Napoli returned to the top of Serie A after beating Udinese to maintain their unbeaten start in the league.

Jorginho scored the only goal from a penalty rebound after his initial strike was saved by Simone Scuffet.

Napoli are two points ahead of Inter Milan, who won 3-1 at Cagliari on Saturday.

Roma were denied their 13th consecutive away league win as Daniele de Rossi gave away a penalty and was sent off in a 1-1 draw at Genoa.

Last season’s Serie A runners-up led through Stephan El Shaarawy when De Rossi slapped Lapadula in the face. After the consulting the video assistant referee, a penalty was given, which Lapadula converted, and De Rossi dismissed.

Seven-time European champions AC Milan’s hopes of returning to the Champions League for the first time since the 2013-14 season took another knock as they were held to a goalless draw by Torino at the San Siro.

Vincenzo Montella’s side were one of Europe’s biggest spenders during the transfer window but mixed form leaves them 11 points behind fourth-placed Roma.