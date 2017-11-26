- Advertisement -

Nasarawa United defeated El Kanemi Warriors 2-0 and Akwa United beat Abia Warriors 1-0 in pre-season friendlies today.

Nasarawa United needed to wait till the second half before they could subdue visiting El Kanemi Warriors.

Goals in the 56th and 72nd minutes gave the Lafia club the win.

- Advertisement -

Young midfielder Anas Yusuf was outstanding for Nasarawa United, while Ghanaian goalkeeper Isaac Ekoong from Barekum Chelsea stood out for El Kanemi.

El Kanemi will next face Plateau United tomorrow in Jos.

In Uyo, a 28th minute goal by Cyril Olisema was the difference between winners Akwa United and visiting Abia Warriors.