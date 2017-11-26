- Advertisement -

Alan Pardew has confirmed he has held talks with West Brom about replacing Tony Pulis at The Hawthorns.

Pulis was sacked last Monday after his side’s 4-0 defeat to Chelsea and Pardew had emerged as an early favourite for the vacancy.

The former Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss has a strong relationship with West Brom technical director Nick Hammond since the two men worked together during their time at Reading and Pardew told the Super Sunday panel that talks with the club had taken place.

“I’ve had discussions with them. Obviously it is an attractive job so we’ll see where it goes,” Pardew said.

“It is a club that has a really good set of players and I think it is a good opportunity for a manager and if it is me then it is me.

“They’ve got good quality in there and maybe they should be doing slightly better than they are. I think looking at them and the depth of the squad it definitely has improvement in there so hopefully that’s what they’ll do.”