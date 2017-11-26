- Advertisement -

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez believes winger Mohamed Salah is a ‘massive addition’ to the squad.

The Reds made the Egypt international their record signing in the summer, paying in the region of £36 million to Roma for his signature.

The former Basel winger has been in terrific form since his move to Anfield, scoring 15 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions this term.

And the 20-year-old defender when quizzed about’s Salah goalscoring prowess was wonderstruck and hailed his impact for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“It’s ridiculous,” Gomez told club website.

“He [Salah] has come in and he’s been a massive addition to us, unbelievable. The goals he has scored but also his general play, his link-up.

“Our whole attacking force is quality, everybody knows that, so hopefully he can keep doing it for us.”

Salah is currently the top goalscorer in the English Premier League after notching his tenth league goal of the season in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday.

And he’ll be looking to continue his rich vein of goal-scoring form when Jurgen klopp’s side visit the Britania Stadium to trade tackles with Mame Biram Diouf’s Stoke City on Wednesday.