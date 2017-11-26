- Advertisement -

Antonio Conte has praised Eden Hazard’s recent performances for Chelsea following his move to play as a striker alongside Alvaro Morata.

Hazard played most of last season, as well as the beginning of this campaign, as an inside-left forward in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

However, Conte has changed his system in recent weeks to a 3-5-2, which has seen Hazard link-up with Morata to form a strike partnership.

The Belgian performed impressively in this role for Chelsea in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, and his manager has been pleased with what he’s been seeing in recent weeks.

He said: “The start of this season was full of trouble with Eden because he had an injury with the national team and we started the season without him.

“Now I think Eden is in really good form and I think he likes to play as a striker. There is a good link with Alvaro and for me also it’s a great opportunity to play with two different systems.

“It’s important we don’t lose our identity in both cases.”

Liverpool looked set to take all three points at Anfield, until Willian’s late goal levelled matters.

The Brazilian scored just minutes after coming off the bench, much to Conte’s delight. He said: “I am happy because the impact of the substitutes was great. I want to create this atmosphere between us.”