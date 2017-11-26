The 35-year-old former Real Madrid and AC Milan attacking midfielder, Kaka, is a free agent after leaving Orlando City in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States last month.
The World Cup winner was linked with a move to the boardroom of AC Milan, where he is a popular figure since his playing days.
But Corriere dello Sport newspaper in Italy and state media in China say he could extend his playing career by a year at Guizhou, who are managed by the Spaniard Gregorio Manzano and finished eighth when the CSL season ended earlier this month.
Guizhou City News said that no contract had yet been signed, but said that Kaka and the club “had a good conversation”.
The Chinese Football Association earlier this year imposed a 100 percent tax on the transfer fees of foreign imports, but Kaka would be available on a free transfer, albeit on hefty wages.