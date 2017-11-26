- Advertisement -

Inter forward Mauro Icardi claims he would not answer a call from Real Madrid if they made a move for his services.

The Argentine has been in dazzling form this season, netting 15 times for the current Serie A leaders.

It is those efforts which have sparked talk of interest from afar, with La Liga heavyweights Real reported to be among his many suitors.

Icardi, though, has shrugged off the exit talk and refused to be drawn into a debate regarding his future.

Pressed by Sky Sport Italia on whether he would accept a call from Santiago Bernabeu, the 24-year-old said: “I wouldn’t answer, I do what I have to do on the field and then there are other people who take care of these matters.”

When quizzed further on whether his €100 million release clause could be trigged in January, Icardi added: “I do not talk about these things, you know what I think, we are in November and they are talking about the market.”

While the window remains shut for now, it will re-open on January 1.

Icardi could be targeted by any number of clubs, with Real boss Zinedine Zidane having already admitted that he will be exploring the possibility of bringing fresh faces into Santiago Bernabeu.

He told reporters after Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Malaga: “In the winter market there will be no exits. But anything can happen in terms of arrivals, we will see.”

Inter will fight to fend off any interest shown in their prized assets, with coach Luciano Spalletti convinced that Icardi can be convinced to stay put.

He told Rai Sport after seeing his star striker bag a brace in 3-1 win over Cagliari: “I work with him every day and I get the impression he loves being with this team, and with his team mates.

“He lives really well in Milan, the fans love him, so I’m in no doubt that he’ll stay here. He wants to sign a new contract with Inter and stay with us.

“If anyone asks him how long he would like to stay here, he’ll tell them until the end of his playing career.”