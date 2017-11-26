- Advertisement -

Sam Allardyce insists returning to football management is not on his agenda amid reports West Brom will target him.

The former England manager, who left Crystal Palace after saving the club from relegation at the end of last season, ruled himself out of the running for the vacant job at Everton earlier this month – citing the Toffees’ hesitation as the reason.

But after Tony Pulis was sacked as West Brom boss, Allardyce – who is from Dudley and had a spell as a coach at the club in 1991 – is reported to have been earmarked as the man to take over at The Hawthorns.

But Allardyce insists he is in no hurry to return to management.

“I’m enjoying my life more than you could believe,” Allardyce told the Daily Star. “I’m travelling, taking holidays and doing some punditry.

“At the moment, going back into football isn’t on the agenda.

“You never say never of course but it would have to be something very interesting to tempt me.

“I’m spending time with my wife and family and we’re very happy and comfortable with life.”