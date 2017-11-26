- Advertisement -

Steven Davis says Southampton are frustrated with their season so far, and insists their results have not reflected their performances.

Mauricio Pellegrino’s side have 13 points from their 12 Premier League games, and have just one win from their last seven in the top flight.

They host struggling Everton on Sunday and Davis says Saints should have played better than the Premier League table suggests.

Davis told Sky Sports: “The main word would be frustrating from our point of view. I don’t think we’re at the level which we feel we should be, or have the number of points we feel we should have with the quality that we’ve got in the team.

“It has been frustrating to get that consistency for us. In periods in games we’ve had decent enough performances, and performances as a whole have been at a decent level, but we haven’t got the points to go along with that.

“You have to look at the reasons why, and obviously try to put that right on the training ground.

“I don’t think results have been a fair reflection of performances overall. There have been a number of games where I feel we’ve controlled and felt comfortable.

“We maybe haven’t been clinical enough in front of goal, and these are all areas we can improve on. It’s important we get those details right, in both boxes, and try to make our performances as a whole over 90 minutes more complete.

Argentine boss Pellegrino took over from Claude Puel in the summer, but has endured a difficult start to life in the Premier League.

Saints captain Davis, however, says his team-mates fully buy into what Pellegrino is trying to do, and denies that the 46-year-old former Liverpool defender is under any more pressure than usual.

“The main thing for us is that we believe in how we’re playing, there’s no confusion in that. Hopefully the results will change sooner rather than later. First and foremost I don’t feel like anyone here feels the manager is under any more pressure than usual.

“Theoretically, we all believe in the manager’s approach, how he wants to play, the identity of the team and the key aspects in terms of how he wants to press and build the play.

“We’re all on board with his methods, and that’s the most important thing. We all want to work together, and of course when you’re losing games and not getting consistent results you question things, but as long as you use that in the right way, be self-critical at times.

“Everybody can improve, we’re all big enough to say that ourselves, and we all need to stick together, keep fighting and moving in the same direction together.”