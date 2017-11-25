- Advertisement -

Bayern Munich failed to extend their lead atop the Bundesliga table after Borussia Monchengladbach held on to beat the leaders 2-1 at Borussia-Park on Saturday,

Thorgan Hazard opened the scoring for the hosts from the penalty spot, beating Sven Ulreich in the Bayern goal after Niklas Sule was whistled for handball in the 37th minute.

Gladbach doubled their lead just before half-time when Matthias Ginter popped up at the back post to redirect a deflected Lars Stindl shot into the back of the net to send Bayern into the dressing room trailing 2-0.

With Bayern chasing a result, Arturo Vidal cut into Gladbach’s lead in the 74th minute when he smashed home a left-footed shot from a set piece to halve the visitors’ deficit.

But the equaliser never came for Jupp Heynckes’ team as Bayern lost their first match since the return of the club’s Treble-winning manager.