- Advertisement -

Jose Mourinho has revealed Michael Carrick has been offered a coaching role at Manchester United when he decides to hang up his boots.

Carrick announced on Friday he has undergone a minor procedure to correct an irregular heart rhythm.

The 36-year-old has not played since September, but has returned to training and is hopeful of making his return against CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford next month.

Mourinho insists the midfielder, who was made club captain in the summer, will not be rushed back, and he has revealed there is a space for him on the coaching staff whenever he decides to give up playing.

“Michael as a person is more important than Michael as a player,” Mourinho told a news conference after the 1-0 win over Brighton on Saturday. “We gave him the time to relax, to recover and to feel confident, to make the decision he wants to play, he wants to stop.

- Advertisement -

“He knows that my coaching staff has a chair for him if he wants, when he wants. I want that, the board wants that, the owners want that, so Michael is in a comfortable situation. His future is with us but he wants to be a player until the end of the season.”

Carrick signed a new one-year deal in the summer that will keep him at the club until next summer.

He had a testimonial in June following 11 seasons at Old Trafford after making the switch to United from Tottenham in 2006.

Carrick has made 460 appearances for the club, winning 12 major trophies including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The midfielder has been restricted to one appearance this season in the 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion in September. He was in the squad for the following game at Southampton but has not been in a matchday squad since.