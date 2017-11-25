- Advertisement -

Nigerian international Elderson Echiejile has fired a warning to the world’s best football national teams ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals which will be hosted by Russia.

World champions Germany, European giants Spain, France, South American giants Brazil and Argentina will be amongst the favourites to win next year’s tournament.

Echiejile, who plays for Turkish side Sivasspor, believes that the Super Eagles can beat anyone with the draw for the global tournament set to take place on the 1st of December 2017.

“We are not afraid of anyone, any team,” Echiejile told Brila.net.

“We just want to keep our preparation in top form, play quality friendly games and we will be ready for anyone in our group.

“This could be our time, Right now we have things going well with the team, so we are not afraid of anyone” he continued.

Nigeria came back to stun Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly match earlier this month and Echiejile stated that it is just a tip of what the Super Eagles will do in Russia.

“The win is enough motivation for everyone in the team that we can actually dispose any team at the World Cup without fear or jittery,” he added.