Media mogul, Raymond Dokpesi, on Saturday, promised to build people-oriented party if elected chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dokpesi made the declaration at a meeting with Borno members of the party and other stakeholders in Maiduguri.

He said he would adopt practical measures to encourage growth of democratic culture to stimulate internal democracy in the party.

The chairmanship aspirant said he would introduce people-oriented policies and provide level playing ground for members to contribute to rapid transformation of the party.

He, however, added that “we need a new face to pilot the affairs of the party. PDP is a party for all; we respect peoples’ wishes and aspirations.

“I am going to develop a new manifesto for the party to enable it to reclaim the presidency in 2019.

“Northeast region will play prominent role in the new PDP, and I will accord special attention to address insurgency, social and economic problems in the region.

“We ask forgiveness from the people of Borno.”

Dokpesi explained that such measures were imperative to move the party forward, noting that PDP lost election in 2015 due to the insurgency in the North-East.

He urged delegates to vote for credible candidates who have the expertise to add value to the party.

Mr Abba Bunu, a delegate, promised to vote for Dokpesi “in view of his programmes, aimed at repositioning the party.”

Dokpesi is contesting the election alongside seven other candidates.

Election for the PDP chairmanship position is billed for Dec. 9.